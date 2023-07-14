Demi Lovato’s pivot to rock was inevitable and bewitching on their latest album Holy Fvck, whose transgressive use of religious imagery upset a lot of Christians. Despite what some may think, this isn’t a phase; Lovato shared a re-recorded version of “Heart Attack” with a heavy spin as well.

They’re not done. They’ve announced Revamped, a 10-track album of rock versions of their hits. Along with this news, they’ve unleashed the single “Sorry Not Sorry (Rock Version),” which features the one and only Slash.

“Slash is an iconic artist who I’ve been a fan of for years, it’s an absolute honor to have such a legend like him on the rock version of ‘Sorry Not Sorry,'” they said in a statement. “With Revamped, I wanted to pay homage to the songs that resonated the most with fans and played a big role in my career by breathing an exciting new life into them. Creating this project has been incredibly fun and allowed me to express my passion for rock music in a new way, and I feel so much closer to my older music because of it. I can’t wait for everyone to hear more!”

Listen to “Sorry Not Sorry (Rock Version)” above.

Revamped is out 9/15 via Island. Find more information here.