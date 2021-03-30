Demi Lovato has been open about her sexuality for years now. In her 2017 documentary Simply Complicated, she said, “I am on a dating app with both guys and girls. I am open to human connection, so whether that’s through a male or a female, it doesn’t matter to me.” Now she has offered another update about that part of her life, as she told Joe Rogan on a recent episode of his Joe Rogan Experience podcast that she is pansexual.

Lovato told Rogan she was considering adopting a child and continued, “I also don’t know if I’m going to end up with a guy, so I can’t really see myself maybe getting pregnant. I don’t know. […] I’m so fluid now and a part of the reason why I am so fluid is because I was super closeted off.”

Rogen then interjected to ask if Lovato meant she meant she was sexually fluid and Lovato responded, “Yeah, anything really.” Rogen replied, “What do they call that, like ‘pansexual’ or something like that?” Lovato affirmed, “Yeah. Yeah, pansexual.” She then continued, “I heard someone call the LGBTQIA+ community the ‘alphabet mafia’ and I was like, ‘That’s it, that’s what I’m going with. I’m going with that.’ So I’m a part of the alphabet mafia and proud.”

Check out a clip from the episode below.