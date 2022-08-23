A few days ago (on August 20), Demi Lovato turned 30 years old. Ahead of then, in the final days of her 20s, she looked back on that decade of her life and reflected in a new Alternative Press interview, about the new album Holy Fvck and more. When it comes to regrets, one Lovato has is she wishes she hadn’t made so many documentaries about herself in her 20s.

Lovato said:

“Honestly, I’m really sick of watching myself, and I think other people probably are, too. And if they aren’t, then they can watch my music videos. […] I wish I would have waited until I had my sh*t figured out more because now it’s cemented. Sobriety is what works for me and nothing else. […] My story’s not done, so I want to be able to say by the time I’ve written a book, ‘OK, this is me grown up.'”

Lovato has three documentaries to her name: 2012’s Demi Lovato: Stay Strong, 2017’s Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated, and 2021’s Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil.

Elsewhere, she talked about a dream collaborator, saying, “I’ll always dream of collaborating with Hayley Williams and Paramore. I don’t know if they do a lot of collaborations, but I think that’s something I’ll always dream of.” She also noted of her previous album, 2021’s Dancing With The Devil… The Art Of Starting Over, “I’m proud of the last album that I did, but it just didn’t feel like me. I wanted to put music out that I would have fun touring with, and I can’t say that about my last record.”

Check out the full interview here.