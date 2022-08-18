Jimmy Fallon has really been sharing his Tonight Show desk lately: Megan Thee Stallion co-hosted the show last week, and last night (August 17), Demi Lovato joined Fallon in co-piloting the program.

Throughout the episode, Lovato appeared confident and comfortable, which isn’t surprising given her years of TV and hosting experience on shows like The X Factor and her Roku series The Demi Lovato Show. She first popped up during the monologue to deliver topical jokes with Fallon before helping him interview The Bear‘s Jeremy Allen White and Saturday Night Live‘s Kenan Thompson.

Elsewhere during the episode, Lovato and Fallon played a game called “Can You Feel It?,” in which they had to reach their hands into a box and try to figure out, by touch only, what was inside. Fallon started by getting completely freaked out by a Big Mouth Billy Bass, while Lovato got squeamish touching a Troll doll in Jell-O, the latter of which she managed to correctly identify.

Lovato has been getting used to the Tonight Show set recently, as she actually was all over the previous episode (on August 16), too. On that show, she sat down for an interview, played a game of “Quicktionary,” and performed “Substance.”

Check out clips from last night’s episode above and the previous Lovato-featuring episode below.

