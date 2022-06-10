Demi Lovato recently announced their new album Holy Fvck, a pivot from commercial pop to a heavier, edgier sound. The lead single “Skin Of My Teeth” proved that; it’s electric guitar-driven and Lovato’s vocals are brazen and unafraid, detailing their struggles with addiction.

Last night, they brought that anthem to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, performing it live for the first time. It’s cathartic and Lovato’s voice is stronger than ever, and they’re dressed in all black while shredding on a matching guitar, surrounded by fog.

“I’ve definitely been through a ton,” Lovato told Fallon during their interview. “That’s no secret to the world. After going through even more stuff last year, I came out of treatment again and I realized I really want to do this for myself and I want to make the best album possible. Something that really represents who I am. And I think the best way to do that and the easiest way to do something the most authentic is to do it clean and sober. So I made this album clean and sober. I can’t say that about my last album. But this one I’m really proud about.”

Watch Lovato perform “Skin Of My Teeth” above and watch them chat with Fallon below.

Holy Fvck is out 8/19 via Island. Pre-order it here.