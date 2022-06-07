Get your tickets to the freak show, baby! Demi Lovato is hitting the road in support of their upcoming eighth album, Holy Fvck.
The news comes ahead of the album’s upcoming lead single, “Skin Of My Teeth,” which is set for release this Friday, June 10. The album will see Lovato pivot back to their pop-rock roots, with more guitar- and drum-driven tracks. Lovato announced the album yesterday on social media and shared snippets of new music. One particular song, thought by fans to be called “Freak Show,” features Lovato singing, “Get your tickets to the freak show, baby / Step right up and watch the freak go crazy.”
Dead Sara and Royal & The Serpent will join Lovato on select dates.
Tickets go on sale Friday, June 10. Check out the full list of tour dates below.
08/13 – Springfield, IL @ Illinois State Fair
08/14 – Des Moines, IA @ Iowa State Fair
09/22 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento
09/23 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort and Casino
09/25 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds
09/27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
09/28 – Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater
09/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas
10/03 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
10/05 – Rosemont, IL @ Rosemont Theatre
10/07 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre Detroit
10/09 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre
10/10 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
10/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
10/13 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
10/15 – Toronto, ON @ History
10/16 – Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia
10/18 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
10/21 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
10/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
10/25 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
10/28 – Tampa, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
10/30 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Event Center
11/01 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore New Orleans
11/03 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
11/06 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Holy Fvck is out 8/19 via Island. Pre-order it here.
