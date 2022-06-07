Get your tickets to the freak show, baby! Demi Lovato is hitting the road in support of their upcoming eighth album, Holy Fvck.

The news comes ahead of the album’s upcoming lead single, “Skin Of My Teeth,” which is set for release this Friday, June 10. The album will see Lovato pivot back to their pop-rock roots, with more guitar- and drum-driven tracks. Lovato announced the album yesterday on social media and shared snippets of new music. One particular song, thought by fans to be called “Freak Show,” features Lovato singing, “Get your tickets to the freak show, baby / Step right up and watch the freak go crazy.”

Dead Sara and Royal & The Serpent will join Lovato on select dates.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 10. Check out the full list of tour dates below.

08/13 – Springfield, IL @ Illinois State Fair

08/14 – Des Moines, IA @ Iowa State Fair

09/22 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento

09/23 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

09/25 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds

09/27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

09/28 – Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater

09/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas

10/03 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

10/05 – Rosemont, IL @ Rosemont Theatre

10/07 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre Detroit

10/09 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre

10/10 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

10/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

10/13 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

10/15 – Toronto, ON @ History

10/16 – Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia

10/18 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

10/21 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

10/25 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

10/28 – Tampa, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

10/30 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Event Center

11/01 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore New Orleans

11/03 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

11/06 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Holy Fvck is out 8/19 via Island. Pre-order it here.

