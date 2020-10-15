Demi Lovato was one of the performers at the Billboard Music Awards last night, and for her time on stage, she delivered the live debut of “Commander In Chief,” a scathing criticism of Donald Trump. If Lovato was trying to make a point with her performance, the full message may not have gotten across, as some think that she was partially censored.

At the end of Lovato’s performance, the word “VOTE” appeared in giant text on a screen behind her. That wasn’t seen during the NBC broadcast, though, as the final shot was instead a close-up of Lovato. TMZ cites sources who say “the network pulled the plug on the ‘VOTE’ message because the song itself was a slam on Trump and the ‘VOTE’ message was a call to vote against him,” also noting that “show producers allegedly felt the word was too divisive and cut it from the final product.”

This left fans upset and taking to Twitter to ask questions like, “Hey @nbc any reasonable explanation on why you censored Demi Lovato’s performance of Commander in Chief on #BBMAS2020?”

Hey @nbc any reasonable explanation on why you censored Demi Lovato's performance of Commander in Chief on #BBMAS2020 ? — Candycorn sun 🪐 (@ddlsunset) October 15, 2020

Meanwhile, another user had a positive takeaway from the situation, writing, “you did it, demi. you got their attention, they censored your 4 words message, they are disturbed. people are having conversation. your purpose is fulfilled. i’m proud of you @ddlovato.”

you did it, demi. you got their attention, they censored your 4 words message, they are disturbed. people are having conversation. your purpose is fulfilled. i'm proud of you @ddlovato — s for sour (@lovatoxsuju) October 15, 2020

Lovato also premiered a new video for the song last night, so check that out below, followed by more reactions to the alleged censorship.

Since the nbc censored the message that Demi wanted to leave at BBMA, this is the message that I leave to you: VOTE! pic.twitter.com/LevmeC2h7t — teo (@smallthhings) October 15, 2020

I am pissed that the network censored this. They cut to a closeup of Demi at the very end instead of showing the word VOTE on the monitors like she wanted when it was filmed. Seriously???? https://t.co/mCtGR1ZmL6 — Love4Lovatos (@love4lovatos) October 15, 2020

Demi wanted to perform this song on the BBMAs to encourage people to vote, yet NBC censored the visuals during her performance, which defeated the purpose… pic.twitter.com/pJmd9z8Puf — hani (@demiaintsorry) October 15, 2020