Although some of us may still be living in 2019, you can’t deny that 2022 is about to be over and a new year is upon us. With Christmas and New Year’s Eve festivities just weeks away, ABC and Dick Clark Productions announced the lineup to Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest on Monday (December 5). And boy, it’s jam-packed.

Continuing its annual tradition of holding celebrations across the country, Rockin’ Eve will take place in Los Angeles’ Disneyland, New Orleans, and New York’s Time Square simultaneously.

Halle Bailey, Fitz And The Tantrums, Maddie & Tae, Shaggy, Ben Platt, Aly & AJ, Bailey Zimmerman, Lauren Spencer Smith and K-pop favorites TOMORROW X TOGETHER will perform at the Disneyland Resort for a pre-recording of the show with Ciara as co-host. D-Nice will host the Los Angeles party with Wiz Khalifa, Finneas, Armani White, Betty Who, Dove Cameron and Nicky Youre performing. Billy Porter is set to perform and host down in New Orleans, Louisiana.

And last, but not least, Ryan Seacrest will take the Rockin’ Eve show in Time Square for the 18th time and will be joined by Liza Koshy.

The live broadcast for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest will begin at 8 p.m. ET on December 31 on ABC.