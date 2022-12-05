DDG gushed on The Breakfast Club last month that he’s “never been with nobody that’s really motivated me like she do.” He was referring to his girlfriend, Halle Bailey, who admitted she was “for sure” in love with DDG in August. Their romance was on full tilt in the Michigan rapper’s lustful video for “If I Want You,” an August single from September’s It’s Not Me It’s You.

The 12-track received the deluxe treatment in October, but DDG promised fans he wasn’t done releasing music. “I’m dropping new music every Wednesday starting tomorrow..,” he captioned an Instagram post teasing “Vegan” on November 22. “Forbes List” followed last Wednesday, November 30, and then DDG bent the rules and dropped “In Love With A Mermaid” over the weekend.

Of course, Bailey is starring as Ariel in Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid due in theaters May 26, 2023 — a casting that caught DDG by suprise. “I didn’t know people was this racist — I didn’t know this was a thing,” he told the Bootleg Kev Podcast in September. “I thought this sh*t was gone already.”

On “In Love With A Mermaid,” DDG showers Bailey with the love she should have received from the world for the groundbreaking role. The video finds DDG standing before a microphone. The colorfully lit Christmas tree in the background juxtaposes the slow-burning ode, as DDG smoothly promises to “love you from Thursday to Thursday / Not a human, I’m in love with a mermaid” and even admits he “can’t wait till we have kids.”

Watch the “In Love With A Mermaid” video above.