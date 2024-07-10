Chappell Roan is in the midst of a major week, as “ Good Luck, Babe! ” just became her first-ever top-10 single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart . Now, fans are starting to realize that Roan has actually worked with another star who also had a meteoric rise of their own not long ago.

Did Chappell Roan Sing On Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts Album?

Yup!

As People notes, as Roan has become a bigger star, people on TikTok have started noticing Roan’s voice on songs from Rodrigo’s Guts. This past January, Roan confirmed she sings backing vocals on “Lacy” and “Obsessed,” as well as Rodrigo’s The Hunger Games: Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes song “Can’t Catch Me Now.”

Roan explained, “We all work out of the same studio and Dan [Nigro] is like, ‘Are you free right now, can you come help? So I go over there and sing harmonies cause it’s really nice on a song to have different tones. I love that [Rodrigo’s] open to having another vocalist; she’s so sweet to me.”

(Rodrigo collaborator Nigro was a producer on Roan’s debut album, 2023’s The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess.)

Roan also said she recorded vocals for “Bad Idea Right?” that didn’t end up making it onto the final song. Roan has also served as an opener on Rodrigo’s Sour Tour and Guts World Tour.