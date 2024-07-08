Every week, Billboard unveils the top 10 songs on the latest Hot 100 chart. The most recent rankings, for the chart dated July 13, are out now, so let’s run down who had this week’s biggest hits.

10. Chappell Roan — “Good Luck, Babe!” Chappell Roan doesn’t need luck, babe. Her viral April single becomes her first-ever top-10 placement on the Hot 100. Also this week, Chappell Roan’s 2023 album The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess cracked the top five of the Billboard 200 for the first time. 9. Teddy Swims — “Lose Control” Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control” remains at No. 9 for the fourth consecutive week. The song peaked at No. 1 to end March, and it has charted for nearly 50 weeks total.

8. Benson Boone — “Beautiful Things” Like Teddy Swims, Benson Boone remains at No. 8, and “Beautiful Things” previously peaked at No. 2 on the chart dated March 30. 7. Hozier — “Too Sweet” Sorry, another week-to-week repeater.

6. Sabrina Carpenter — “Please Please Please” Sabrina Carpenter landed his first-career No. 1 on the Hot 100 with “Please Please Please” on the chart dated June 29. Last week, “Please Please Please” slid to No. 5, and now, it’s at No. 6. 5. Tommy Richman — “Million Dollar Baby” Richman’s “Million Dollar Baby” swapped places with Carpenter’s “Please Please Please” from last week.

4. Sabrina Carpenter — “Espresso” How “Espresso” wasn’t Carpenter’s first-ever No. 1 is beyond me, but it’s steady at No. 4 week-over-week. Its peak was No. 3 on the chart dated June 22. 3. Kendrick Lamar — “Not Like Us” Thank you, Drake. Kendrick Lamar hasn’t been this visible between album cycles in ages. Lamar’s ruthless Drake diss track debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart dated May 18, and “Not Like Us” jumped from No. 6 to No. 3 last week. This week, it’s back at No. 3. The song isn’t going away anytime soon, as Lamar released the video on July 4.