Dolly Parton is having a good year after being voted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame and collaborating with Kelly Clarkson for a new version of “9 To 5.” However, she just revealed in an interview with Pollstar that she’s going to be taking things down a notch when it comes to playing live shows.

“I do not think I will ever tour again, but I do know I’ll do special shows here and there, now and then,” she said. “Maybe do a long weekend of shows, or just a few shows at a festival. But I have no intention of going on a full-blown tour anymore. I’ve done that my whole life, and it takes so much time and energy. I like to stay a little closer to home with my husband. We’re getting older now, and I don’t want to be gone for four or five weeks at a time. Something could happen. I would not feel right about that, if I were gone and somebody needed me. Or I would feel bad if I had to leave a tour if somebody got sick at home and needed me and then I had to walk out on the fans.”

Check out the full interview here.