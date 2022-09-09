Over 40 years since country legend Dolly Parton released her hit song “9 To 5” as the movie’s soundtrack, she has enlisted none other than Kelly Clarkson for the new official duet version of the comedic workplace anthem. The updated version was produced by country songwriter/producer Shane McAnally, known for his work with Kacey Musgraves, John Legend, and Kelsea Ballerini. Compared to the fast-paced solo song, Parton lets Clarkson lead the vocals on the track and it takes on a somewhat slower, somber tone, sprinkled with electronic pop production.

Parton appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show earlier this year to discuss their duet, which was created for the documentary Still Working 9 To 5. “I love how you took that and just made it your own and I got a chance to sing background for a change!” Parton praised on the episode of Clarkson’s talk show. “But I’m really proud of that rendition of it and I think, hopefully, it’ll do well for us. It’s great in the documentary.”

Premiering back in March at SXSW, the documentary focused on the decades-long evolution of women in the workplace, following Parton’s part alongside Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Dabney Coleman in the 1980 comedy. As the documentary’s website notes, 9 To 5 has maintained its cultural impact over the years, as it was adapted into both a TV show and Broadway play. McAnally also served as an Executive Producer on the doc.

Clarkson, whose segment “Kellyoke” has become a popular sensation, chose “9 To 5” as her first cover back in September 2019. She has since performed everything from Britney Spears to Alanis Morissette on the talk show. Over the summer, she released a project titled Kellyoke, consisting of her various covers. Parton has clearly served as an immense inspiration to the American Idol alum, as Clarkson paid tribute once more in March at the ACM Awards by covering her 1973 hit “I Will Always Love You.”

“I am so honored that Dolly asked me to reimagine this iconic song, ‘9 To 5,’ with her!” Clarkson shared in a statement, according to People. “She is so talented, an inspiration to all women, and one of the sweetest people you will ever meet!”

Listen to Parton and Clarkson’s “9 To 5” duet above.