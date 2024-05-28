In November, Dolly Parton released her latest album, Rockstar. She’s already getting back in the saddle, though: Parton just announced a new project, Dolly Parton & Family: Smoky Mountain DNA – Family, Faith & Fables, and it’ll be accompanied by a documentary, too.

An announcement on Parton’s website describes the project as “an unprecedented exploration of her rich family heritage” and notes that a “companion four-part docuseries is also in production.” The project is set for release on November 15, while the tracklist and first two songs will be unveiled on June 21.

Parton says in a statement:

“I cannot believe that it has been 60 years this month since I graduated from Sevier County High School and moved to Nashville to pursue my dreams. My Uncle Bill Owens was by my side for many years helping me develop my music. I owe so much to him and all the family members past and present who have inspired me along this journey. I am honored to spotlight our families’ musical legacy that is my Smoky Mountain DNA.”

Parton’s announcement also explains: