Aside from today’s Easter holiday, many people all over the world have also been celebrating the release of Beyoncé Cowboy Carter. The singer’s eighth album is also the second installation in a trilogy of albums she promised before the release of Renaissance. Cowboy Carter is a sprawling 27-track effort that captures Beyoncé in a full country swing, swapping 808s and uptempo dance production for the twang of a strumming banjo and a good ol’ time at the rodeo.

So far, Cowboy Carter has been met with positive reviews as it even went on to break a Spotify streaming record in the first 24 hours since its release. Throughout the album’s 27 songs, Beyoncé recruited help from names all over the industry. Some are frequent collaborators (The-Dream & Jay-Z) and others are new to working with Beyoncé (Shaboozey, Tanner Adell & Brittney Spencer). With all that being said, we dove into the album credits to see who helped Beyoncé make each of the songs on Cowboy Carter a reality. You can scroll down to check out the full list.