Aside from today’s Easter holiday, many people all over the world have also been celebrating the release of Beyoncé Cowboy Carter. The singer’s eighth album is also the second installation in a trilogy of albums she promised before the release of Renaissance. Cowboy Carter is a sprawling 27-track effort that captures Beyoncé in a full country swing, swapping 808s and uptempo dance production for the twang of a strumming banjo and a good ol’ time at the rodeo.
So far, Cowboy Carter has been met with positive reviews as it even went on to break a Spotify streaming record in the first 24 hours since its release. Throughout the album’s 27 songs, Beyoncé recruited help from names all over the industry. Some are frequent collaborators (The-Dream & Jay-Z) and others are new to working with Beyoncé (Shaboozey, Tanner Adell & Brittney Spencer). With all that being said, we dove into the album credits to see who helped Beyoncé make each of the songs on Cowboy Carter a reality. You can scroll down to check out the full list.
1. Ameriican Requiem
Guest Vocalists: Ink (Background Vocals)
Producers: Beyoncé, Derek Dixie, Jon Batiste, Khirye Tyler, No I.D. & Tyler Johnson
Co-Songwriters: Ink
2. Blackbiird
Guest Vocalists: Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy & Reyna Roberts (Featured Artists)
Producers: Beyoncé, Khirye Tyler & Paul McCartney
Co-Songwriters: Beyoncé, John Lennon & Paul McCartney
3. 16 Carriages
Guest Vocalists: N/A
Producers: Beyoncé, Ink, Dave Hamelin, Raphael Saadiq & Stuart White
Co-Songwriters: Beyoncé, Raphael Saadiq, Ink & Dave Hamelin
Drums: Lemar Carter
Guitar: Dave Hamelin, Ink & Justus West
Organ: Dave Hamelin & Gavin Williams
Piano: Dave Hamelin
Steel Guitar: Justin Schipper & Robert Rnadolph
Synthesizer: Dave Hamelin
Trumpet: Ryan Svendsen
4. Protector
Guest Vocalists: Rumi Carter (Intro Vocals)
Producers: Beyoncé & Jack Rochon
Co-Songwriters: Beyoncé, Ryan Beatty, Camaron Ochs & Jack Rochon
5. My Rose
Guest Vocalists: N/A
Producers: Beyoncé & Mamii
Co-Songwriters: Beyoncé & Shawntoni Ajanae Nichols (Mamii)
6. Smoke Hour ★ Willie Nelson
Guest Vocalists: Willie Nelson (Featured Artist)
Producers: Beyoncé
Co-Songwriters: Beyoncé, Charles Anderson, Chuck Berry, Jesse Stone, Leah Nardos Takele, Sister Rosetta Tharpe & Son House
7. Texas Hold ‘Em
Guest Vocalists:
Producers: Beyoncé, Killah B, Nathan Ferraro, Raphael Saadiq, Hit-Boy, Mariel Gomerez & Stuart White
Co-Songwriters: Beyoncé, Raphael Saadiq, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nathan Ferraro & Brain Bates
Banjo: Rhiannon Giddens
Bass: Khirye Tyler, Nathan Ferraro & Raphael Saadiq
Drums: Khirye Tyler, Lemar Carter & Raphael Saadiq
Guitar: Nathan Ferraro
Organ: Raphael Saadiq
Piano: Khirye Tyler, Lowell Boland, Nathan Ferraro & Raphael Saadiq
Synthesizer: Hit-Boy
Viola: Rhiannon Giddens
8. Bodyguard
Guest Vocalists: N/A
Producers: Raphael Saadiq
Co-Songwriters: Beyoncé, Ryan Beatty, Leven Kali, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Shawntoni Ajanae Nichols (Mamii) & Raphael Saadiq
9. Dolly P
Guest Vocalists: Dolly Parton
Producers: Beyoncé, Jack Rochon & NOVAWAV
Co-Songwriters: Beyoncé & Dolly Parton
10. Jolene
Guest Vocalists: Jerel Duren (Background Vocals)
Producers: Beyoncé, Jack Rochon & Khirye Tyler
Co-Songwriters: Dolly Parton
11. Daughter
Guest Vocalists: N/A
Producers: Beyoncé, Camaron Ochs, Derek Dixie & Simon Maartensson
Co-Songwriters: Beyoncé, Camaron Ochs, Derek Dixie, S. Carter (Jay-Z), Simon Maartensson, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant
12. Spaghettii
Guest Vocalists: Linda Martell & Shaboozey (Featured Artists)
Producers: Beyoncé, Collins Chibueze (Shaboozey), DJ Dede Mandrake, Khirye Tyler, S. Carter (Jay-Z), Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant
Co-Songwriters: Beyoncé, Jay-Z & Shaboozey
13. Alliigator Tears
Guest Vocalists: N/A
Producers: Beyoncé, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant & Khirye Tyler
Co-Songwriters: Beyoncé, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant & Khirye Tyler
14. Smoke Hour II
Guest Vocalists: Willie Nelson (Featured Artist)
Producers: Beyoncé & Dave Hamelin
Co-Songwriters: Beyoncé, Dave Hamelin, Jeff Gitelman & Leah Nardos Takele
15. Just For Fun
Guest Vocalists: Willie Jones (Featured Artist)
Producers: Beyoncé & Dave Hamelin
Co-Songwriters: Beyoncé, Dave Hamelin, Jeff Gitelman, & Ryan Beatty
16. II Most Wanted
Guest Vocalists: Miley Cyrus (Featured Artist)
Producers: Beyoncé, Jonathan Rado, Michael Pollack, Miley Cyrus & Shawn Everett
Co-Songwriters: Beyoncé, Michael Pollack, Miley Cyrus & Ryan Tedder
17. Levii’s Jeans
Guest Vocalists: Post Malone (Featured Artist)
Producers: Beyoncé & Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant
Co-Songwriters: Beyoncé, Austin Post (Post Malone), Nile Rodgers, S. Carter (Jay-Z) & Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant
18. Flamenco
Guest Vocalists: N/A
Producers: Beyoncé & Mamii
Co-Songwriters: Beyoncé & Shawntoni Ajanae Nichols (Mamii)
19. The Linda Martell Show
Guest Vocalists: Linda Martell (Featured Artist)
Producers: Beyoncé & Leah Nardos Takele
Co-Songwriters: Beyoncé & Leah Nardos Takele
20. Ya Ya
Guest Vocalists: N/A
Producers: Beyoncé, Cadenza, Harry Edwards, Khirye Tyler & Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant
Co-Songwriters: Beyoncé, Anaïs Marinho (Arlo Parks), Brian Wilson, Harry Edwards, Klara Mkhatshwa Munk-Hansen, Lee Hazlewood, Mike Love, Oliver Rodigan (Cadenza), S. Carter (Jay-Z) & Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant
21. Oh Louisiana
Guest Vocalists: Chuck Berry (Featured Artist)
Producers: Beyoncé & Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant
Co-Songwriters: Chuck Berry
22. Desert Eagle
Guest Vocalists: N/A
Producers: Beyoncé & Bah Christ
Co-Songwriters: Beyoncé, Jabbar Stevens, Marcus Reddick & Miranda Johnson
23. Riiverdance
Guest Vocalists: N/A
Producers: Beyoncé & Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant
Co-Songwriters: Beyoncé, Mark Spears, Rachel Keen (RAYE), Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant
24. II Hands II Heaven
Guest Vocalists: N/A
Producers: Beyoncé, Dave Hamelin & Jack Rochon
Co-Songwriters: Beyoncé, Ryan Beatty, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Dave Hamelin, Mark Spears & Jack Rochon
25. Tyrant
Guest Vocalists: Dolly Parton (Featured Artist)
Producers: Beyoncé, D.A. Got That Dope & Khirye Tyler
Co-Songwriters: Beyoncé, Camaron Ochs, David Doman, Dominik Redenczki, Ezemdi Chikwendu & Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant
26. Sweet ★ Honey ★ Buckiin’
Guest Vocalists: Shaboozey (Featured Artist)
Producers: Beyoncé & Pharrell Williams
Co-Songwriters: Beyoncé, Collins Chibueze (Shaboozey), Hank Cochran, Harlan Howard, S. Carter (Jay-Z), Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant & Pharrell Williams
27. Amen
Guest Vocalists: Danielle Balbuena (070 Shake) [Background Vocals]
Producers: Beyoncé, 070 Shake, Dave Hamlin, Derek Dixie, Ian Fitchuck, Sean Solymar, Tyler Johnson
Co-Songwriters: Beyoncé, Camaron Ochs, Danielle Balbuena (070 Shake), Darius Dixon, Dave Hamelin, Derek Dixie, Ian Fitchuk & Tyler Johnson
Cowboy Carter is out now via Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records. Find out more information here.