beyonce
Getty Image
Music

Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’: The Full Album Credits Complete With All Producers, Features, And Songwriters

Aside from today’s Easter holiday, many people all over the world have also been celebrating the release of Beyoncé Cowboy Carter. The singer’s eighth album is also the second installation in a trilogy of albums she promised before the release of Renaissance. Cowboy Carter is a sprawling 27-track effort that captures Beyoncé in a full country swing, swapping 808s and uptempo dance production for the twang of a strumming banjo and a good ol’ time at the rodeo.

So far, Cowboy Carter has been met with positive reviews as it even went on to break a Spotify streaming record in the first 24 hours since its release. Throughout the album’s 27 songs, Beyoncé recruited help from names all over the industry. Some are frequent collaborators (The-Dream & Jay-Z) and others are new to working with Beyoncé (Shaboozey, Tanner Adell & Brittney Spencer). With all that being said, we dove into the album credits to see who helped Beyoncé make each of the songs on Cowboy Carter a reality. You can scroll down to check out the full list.

1. Ameriican Requiem

Guest Vocalists: Ink (Background Vocals)
Producers: Beyoncé, Derek Dixie, Jon Batiste, Khirye Tyler, No I.D. & Tyler Johnson
Co-Songwriters: Ink

2. Blackbiird

Guest Vocalists: Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy & Reyna Roberts (Featured Artists)
Producers: Beyoncé, Khirye Tyler & Paul McCartney
Co-Songwriters: Beyoncé, John Lennon & Paul McCartney

3. 16 Carriages

Guest Vocalists: N/A
Producers: Beyoncé, Ink, Dave Hamelin, Raphael Saadiq & Stuart White
Co-Songwriters: Beyoncé, Raphael Saadiq, Ink & Dave Hamelin
Drums: Lemar Carter
Guitar: Dave Hamelin, Ink & Justus West
Organ: Dave Hamelin & Gavin Williams
Piano: Dave Hamelin
Steel Guitar: Justin Schipper & Robert Rnadolph
Synthesizer: Dave Hamelin
Trumpet: Ryan Svendsen

4. Protector

Guest Vocalists: Rumi Carter (Intro Vocals)
Producers: Beyoncé & Jack Rochon
Co-Songwriters: Beyoncé, Ryan Beatty, Camaron Ochs & Jack Rochon

5. My Rose

Guest Vocalists: N/A
Producers: Beyoncé & Mamii
Co-Songwriters: Beyoncé & Shawntoni Ajanae Nichols (Mamii)

6. Smoke Hour ★ Willie Nelson

Guest Vocalists: Willie Nelson (Featured Artist)
Producers: Beyoncé
Co-Songwriters: Beyoncé, Charles Anderson, Chuck Berry, Jesse Stone, Leah Nardos Takele, Sister Rosetta Tharpe & Son House

7. Texas Hold ‘Em

Guest Vocalists:
Producers: Beyoncé, Killah B, Nathan Ferraro, Raphael Saadiq, Hit-Boy, Mariel Gomerez & Stuart White
Co-Songwriters: Beyoncé, Raphael Saadiq, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, ​Megan Bülow, Nathan Ferraro & Brain Bates
Banjo: Rhiannon Giddens
Bass: Khirye Tyler, Nathan Ferraro & Raphael Saadiq
Drums: Khirye Tyler, Lemar Carter & Raphael Saadiq
Guitar: Nathan Ferraro
Organ: Raphael Saadiq
Piano: Khirye Tyler, Lowell Boland, Nathan Ferraro & Raphael Saadiq
Synthesizer: Hit-Boy
Viola: Rhiannon Giddens

8. Bodyguard

Guest Vocalists: N/A
Producers: Raphael Saadiq
Co-Songwriters: Beyoncé, Ryan Beatty, Leven Kali, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Shawntoni Ajanae Nichols (Mamii) & Raphael Saadiq

9. Dolly P

Guest Vocalists: Dolly Parton
Producers: Beyoncé, Jack Rochon & NOVAWAV
Co-Songwriters: Beyoncé & Dolly Parton

10. Jolene

Guest Vocalists: Jerel Duren (Background Vocals)
Producers: Beyoncé, Jack Rochon & Khirye Tyler
Co-Songwriters: Dolly Parton

11. Daughter

Guest Vocalists: N/A
Producers: Beyoncé, Camaron Ochs, Derek Dixie & Simon Maartensson
Co-Songwriters: Beyoncé, Camaron Ochs, Derek Dixie, S. Carter (Jay-Z), Simon Maartensson, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant

12. Spaghettii

Guest Vocalists: Linda Martell & Shaboozey (Featured Artists)
Producers: Beyoncé, Collins Chibueze (Shaboozey), DJ Dede Mandrake, Khirye Tyler, S. Carter (Jay-Z), Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant
Co-Songwriters: Beyoncé, Jay-Z & Shaboozey

13. Alliigator Tears

Guest Vocalists: N/A
Producers: Beyoncé, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant & Khirye Tyler
Co-Songwriters: Beyoncé, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant & Khirye Tyler

14. Smoke Hour II

Guest Vocalists: Willie Nelson (Featured Artist)
Producers: Beyoncé & Dave Hamelin
Co-Songwriters: Beyoncé, Dave Hamelin, Jeff Gitelman & Leah Nardos Takele

15. Just For Fun

Guest Vocalists: Willie Jones (Featured Artist)
Producers: Beyoncé & Dave Hamelin
Co-Songwriters: Beyoncé, Dave Hamelin, Jeff Gitelman, & Ryan Beatty

16. II Most Wanted

Guest Vocalists: Miley Cyrus (Featured Artist)
Producers: Beyoncé, Jonathan Rado, Michael Pollack, Miley Cyrus & Shawn Everett
Co-Songwriters: Beyoncé, Michael Pollack, Miley Cyrus & Ryan Tedder

17. Levii’s Jeans

Guest Vocalists: Post Malone (Featured Artist)
Producers: Beyoncé & Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant
Co-Songwriters: Beyoncé, Austin Post (Post Malone), Nile Rodgers, S. Carter (Jay-Z) & Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant

18. Flamenco

Guest Vocalists: N/A
Producers: Beyoncé & Mamii
Co-Songwriters: Beyoncé & Shawntoni Ajanae Nichols (Mamii)

19. The Linda Martell Show

Guest Vocalists: Linda Martell (Featured Artist)
Producers: Beyoncé & Leah Nardos Takele
Co-Songwriters: Beyoncé & Leah Nardos Takele

20. Ya Ya

Guest Vocalists: N/A
Producers: Beyoncé, Cadenza, Harry Edwards, Khirye Tyler & Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant
Co-Songwriters: Beyoncé, Anaïs Marinho (Arlo Parks), Brian Wilson, Harry Edwards, Klara Mkhatshwa Munk-Hansen, Lee Hazlewood, Mike Love, Oliver Rodigan (Cadenza), S. Carter (Jay-Z) & Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant

21. Oh Louisiana

Guest Vocalists: Chuck Berry (Featured Artist)
Producers: Beyoncé & Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant
Co-Songwriters: Chuck Berry

22. Desert Eagle

Guest Vocalists: N/A
Producers: Beyoncé & Bah Christ
Co-Songwriters: Beyoncé, Jabbar Stevens, Marcus Reddick & Miranda Johnson

23. Riiverdance

Guest Vocalists: N/A
Producers: Beyoncé & Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant
Co-Songwriters: Beyoncé, Mark Spears, Rachel Keen (RAYE), Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant

24. II Hands II Heaven

Guest Vocalists: N/A
Producers: Beyoncé, Dave Hamelin & Jack Rochon
Co-Songwriters: Beyoncé, Ryan Beatty, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Dave Hamelin, Mark Spears & Jack Rochon

25. Tyrant

Guest Vocalists: Dolly Parton (Featured Artist)
Producers: Beyoncé, D.A. Got That Dope & Khirye Tyler
Co-Songwriters: Beyoncé, Camaron Ochs, David Doman, Dominik Redenczki, Ezemdi Chikwendu & Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant

26. Sweet ★ Honey ★ Buckiin’

Guest Vocalists: Shaboozey (Featured Artist)
Producers: Beyoncé & Pharrell Williams
Co-Songwriters: Beyoncé, Collins Chibueze (Shaboozey), Hank Cochran, Harlan Howard, S. Carter (Jay-Z), Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant & Pharrell Williams

27. Amen

Guest Vocalists: Danielle Balbuena (070 Shake) [Background Vocals]
Producers: Beyoncé, 070 Shake, Dave Hamlin, Derek Dixie, Ian Fitchuck, Sean Solymar, Tyler Johnson
Co-Songwriters: Beyoncé, Camaron Ochs, Danielle Balbuena (070 Shake), Darius Dixon, Dave Hamelin, Derek Dixie, Ian Fitchuk & Tyler Johnson

Cowboy Carter is out now via Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records. Find out more information here.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×