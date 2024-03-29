Beyoncé’s highly anticipated new album Cowboy Carter is out now, and one of the most talked-about tracks early on is Bey’s new rendition of the Dolly Parton classic “ Jolene .” Notably, Beyoncé took some creative liberties with the song that represent a significant transformation.

How Are Beyoncé’s “Jolene” And Dolly Parton’s Original Version Different?

Here are the lyrics to the opening chorus in Parton’s version, followed by Beyoncé’s (all lyrics via Genius):

“Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene

I’m beggin’ of you, please don’t take my man

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene

Please don’t take him just because you can.”

“Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene

I’m warnin’ you, don’t come for my man (Jolene)

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene

Don’t take the chance because you think you can.”

The differences here are subtle but represent a significant tonal shift: While Parton’s lyrics are a plea, Beyoncé’s are more of a warning, a demand. Beyoncé doubles down on the assertiveness in a different version of the chorus later in the song:

“Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene

I’m warnin’ you, woman, find you your own man

Jolene, I know I’m a queen, Jolene

I’m still a Creole banjee b*tch from Louisianne (Don’t try me).”

The shift from meagerness to self-confidence is the primary shift throughout the song, like on the first verses of both versions. Here’s Parton’s, then Beyoncé’s: