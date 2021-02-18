Despite decades of fame and an entire amusement park dedicated to her life and music, Dolly Parton continues to remain exceptionally humble. Earlier this month, the singer revealed that she had actually turned down the the Presidential Medal Of Freedom twice, stating, “I’m not sure that I even deserve it.” Now, Parton is making a similarly modest move: rejecting legislation that would build a statue of her.

Back in January, Tennessee Representative John Mark Windle introduced a bill that would create a statue of Parton in Nashville to honor both her music and philanthropy. The bill seemed as though it was moving forward, but Parton has now put a stop to its advancement. Issuing a statement Thursday, the singer said she has asked lawmakers to “remove the bill from any and all consideration” as she doesn’t think it’s the right time:

“I want to thank the Tennessee legislature for their consideration of a bill to erect a statue of me on the Capitol grounds. I am honored and humbled by their intention but I have asked the leaders of the state legislature to remove the bill from any and all consideration. Given all that is going on in the world, I don’t think putting me on a pedestal is appropriate at this time. I hope though, that somewhere down the road several years from now or perhaps after I’m gone if you still feel I deserve it, then I’m certain I will stand proud in our great State Capitol as a grateful Tennessean. In the meantime, I’ll continue to try to do good work and make this great state proud.”

Not only did the original bill have the support of lawmakers, but it was sparked by a petition created by her supporters. They wanted Parton replace statues of Confederate leaders that can be seen throughout the state, arguing that “we need not glamorize those who do not deserve our praise.”

Read Parton’s full statement above.