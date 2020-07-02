After their tragic love story became one of the defining moments that echoed through AMC’s Breaking Bad all the way to the end, Aaron Paul and Krysten Ritter are reuniting for a new project. Only this time, they’ll be on the other side of the law instead of playing star-crossed heroin addicts.

The Breaking Bad alums will be voicing characters for author James Patterson‘s latest venture in developing Audible Originals, which are audio-only projects based on all new stories. The author has four stories in the works, and Ritter and Paul will star in “The Coldest Case: A Black Book Drama” along with Nathalie Emmanuelle, who Game of Thrones fans will recognize as Missandei, the trusted confidante to Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys. Via Variety:

In “The Coldest Case: A Black Book Drama” — a prequel to Patterson bestseller “The Black Book” — homicide detective Billy Harney sends his new partner, Kate, deep undercover to infiltrate a notorious Chicago drug ring. When several members of the ring turn up dead, Billy abruptly pulls Kate out, blowing her cover. Kate’s informant inside the gang disappears — along with the ring’s black book. As Billy and Kate investigate the ring’s murders, “they’ll be pulled into a dangerous web of corrupt politicians, vengeful billionaires, drugged pro-athletes, and violent, dark web conspiracies, all in search of the missing black book,” according to Audible.

Paul is coming off the latest season of Westworld where his character Caleb helped Evan Rachel Wood’s Dolores in her war against humanity’s attempt to control hosts and humans alike. Ritter has been laying low since giving birth in July 2019 after the final season of Jessica Jones aired. She filmed the last season during her first trimester, which she thought she hid well, but in an interview with UPROXX, she revealed that pretty much everyone on set knew what was happening.

However, Ritter did make time to show up in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, which focused on Paul’s Jesse Pinkman surviving the fallout from the series finale. So, technically, the Audible Original is their second reunion, but we’ll take it.

