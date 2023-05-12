Dolly Parton has been teasing a rock cover album for a while after she was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. She recently announced that the title will fittingly be Rockstar and the tracklist includes features from Kid Rock, Miley Cyrus, Lizzo, Paul McCartney, and more.

Now, she’s shared the single “World On Fire,” which is one of few original tracks. It narrates the apocalypse, not hesitating to dive straight into current events: “Don’t get me started on politics / Now how are we to live in a world like this / Greedy politicians, present and past / They wouldn’t know the truth if it bit ‘em in the ass,” she sings.

She teased the rock album at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2022 induction ceremony. “Well, I’m excited, I’m doing a rock and roll album,” she said. “I thought, ‘Well, the time is right.’ Timing’s everything. I had always thought I might do one, but I hadn’t thought about doing it right now. But I thought, ‘Well, why not right now, with all the hoopla and all the craziness that went on around this?’ So I’m gonna do it. I’m gonna do a lot of classic songs. I’ve written a few rock songs, and I’m gonna have a lot of the icons sing with me.”

Listen to “World On Fire” above.

Rockstar is out 11/17 via Butterfly Records. Find more information here.