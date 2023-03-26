Dolly Parton Miley Cyrus 61st Annual Grammy Awards 2019
Pop

Miley Cyrus And Dolly Parton’s Song ‘Rainbowland’ Was Banned From An Elementary School’s Spring Concert

Miley Cyrus may be celebrating her endless summer vacation, but Waukesha elementary students aren’t even looking forward to their spring concert. After the student began rehearsals for their annual spring concert, parents were shocked to learn that despite the school approving the song list for the event, the Waukesha County school board has issued a banned on a few songs from the program. Unfortunately, one of those songs banned was Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton’s song “Rainbowland.”

The Wisconsin administrators stated that the duet “could be perceived as controversial.” Initially released in 2017 via Cyrus’ Younger Now album, the track’s lyrics, like the stanza, “Where we’re free to be exactly who we are / Let’s all dig down deep inside / Brush the judgment and fear aside / Make wrong things right /And end the fight,” is about love and acceptance.

However, the Waukesha County school board didn’t feel comfortable including the piece in one of their elementary school’s spring concerts.

Social media users fired off, stating that the administrators’ actions were the exact reason why a song like “Rainbowland” should be included in the program.

Across the country, similar bans have been placed, including Florida’s erasure of African-American studies and Tennessee’s drag ban.

Watch the full newscast below.

