Flavor Flav’s Longtime Wish To Meet Taylor Swift Was Finally Granted At The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Flavor Flav had been hoping to meet Taylor Swift, wearing a special “Willow”-themed shirt that read “I come back stronger than a ’90s trend,” from her 2021 song, to last night’s 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

He then went on to praise her during one of his red carpet interviews.

“I love me some Taylor Swift, man. Always did, you know what I’m saying. Word up,” he said. “Yo, check this out. I heard Taylor Swift keeps her clock on 12. Just like mines. And the reason I keep my clock on 12, is because 12 o’clock points straight up. Everyday, I’m straight up with you.”

“I always loved Taylor Swift’s music. I’m here to support her. I’m here to support my girl,” Flav added. “I got good blood. I ain’t got no bad blood, today. I got the good blood, you know what I’m saying. Word up. On the strength. But I want to meet her, too, one day…I hope to meet her. I just want to shake her hand. I just want to shake her hand, take a picture with her. Let her know I’m from Long Island just like you. I love all of her music, man.”

The two eventually crossed paths, posing for some sweet photos at the event. Fans online are also excited at the interaction.

“flavor flav fangirling over taylor swift at the i heart radio music awards, wearing a shirt with lyrics from willow, and having his clock necklace set to midnight is just …. everything. and i am happy he got to meet her. if one of us got to, im glad it was him,” one wrote.

Continue scrolling for some additional fan reactions.

