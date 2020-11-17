Dorian Electra thrives when it comes to satirical videos. In several visuals alongside their My Agenda album, the musician has parodied sword-slinging incels, the Joker, and toxic masculinity. But now, they’re taking on their most unsettling character yet: a Christian, autumn-loving, Pumpkin Spice latte-drinking cisgendered woman.

Electra takes on the role in their “F The World” video. With a Christmas-themed Starbucks cup in tow, Electra frolics in fallen leaves and coddles their precious pumpkins as the song’s disorienting synths simmer in the foreground.

Ahead of their “F The World” video’s release, Electra discussed the song and their My Agenda album in an interview with Uproxx. Describing how they come up with their distinctly unique sound, Electra said:

“I figure out what would be the most unexpected combo or the most dramatic, jarring combo. I’m very desensitized to a lot of that. So I have to figure out how to switch it up even more for my next step, but I always love something unexpected. I love things that reclaim sounds that have been considered uncool. Also, things that reclaim genres of music that have become super masculine, like dubstep becoming ‘brostep’ or being associated with frat bros and becoming uncool. But it’s actually a really cool sound of music. Then something like black metal, which is a really amazing and cool genre of music, that’s unfortunately been co-opted by a lot of people on the far right that are white nationalists and white supremacists.”

Watch Electra’s “F The World” video above.

My Agenda is out now via Dorian Electra. Get it here.