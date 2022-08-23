In the wake of the recent overturn of Roe v. Wade, Dove Cameron has dropped the video for her song “Breakfast.” Never one to shy away from social justice matters in her music, Cameron aims to dismantle patriarchal notions on this song, saying, “I eat boys like you for breakfast.”

In the song’s accompanying video, directed by Laura Dunn, Cameron dresses up for a big presentation at work while her house-husband serves her breakfast. Another version of Cameron, dressed as a ’50s housewife, appears in a series of infomercials on a TV screen, while the programming is interrupted with present-day video clips of protestors in support of abortion rights.

Cameron said in a statement:

“I was feeling incredibly disillusioned watching the recent SCOTUS ruling and I couldn’t wrap my head around making a music video at a time when I felt so desolate. With this video, I want to show the disturbing contrast between stylized femininity and masculine power and the gender stereotypes that plague our social commentary. I want the audience to notice how strange it is to watch the roles be reversed and it was important to highlight how ingrained these roles really are in our nervous systems. This is a video to remind us that ‘how it’s always been’ should never be a reason for desensitization or upholding broken systems. Hopefully by re-contextualizing these familiar scenes, this video will encourage people to vote for a world where we leave gender discrimination as a thing of the past and stop bringing the past into the present.”

At the end of the video, Cameron calls for her fans to support organizations like Supermajority, Emily’s List, Headcount, and National Network Of Abortion Funds.

Check out “Breakfast” above.