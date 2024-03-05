Towards the end of 2023, Camila Cabello and Drake sparked some dating rumors when they were seen together. As Daily Mail noted at the time, the two were spotted at Noah’s Ark Beach Club in Turks And Caicos in December. Cabello and Drake were apparently “jet-skiing together and having an intimate conversation.”

Now, though, Cabello herself has explained what was going on there.

Cabello is the guest on the upcoming March 6 episode of the popular Call Her Daddy podcast. In a teaser video shared yesterday (March 4), host Alexandra Cooper mentions that Cabello was “on a vacation with Drake.” Cabello’s initial response was an “oh gosh” before adding, “It was vacation plus some work.” Cabello then gives a wink in response to Cooper’s intrigued reaction. That’s all the teaser clip offers in terms of Drake, but perhaps there will be more to that conversation topic in the full episode.

Also in December 2023, Cabello suggested that she was releasing new music in 2024, so perhaps fans will get to hear a Cabello/Drake collaboration in the near future. What fans probably won’t get soon, though, is a Fifth Harmony reunion. There have been rumors about one lately, but subsequent reports have indicated all the talk is actually false.