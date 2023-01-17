In the midst of music festivals and tour announcements, another K-pop group is gearing up to make their way to the US once again. And it may be sooner than you think.

Following the release of their special digital single “Reason” last Friday (January 13), and in celebration of their sixth anniversary, Dreamcatcher announced their upcoming US tour of the same name.

Officially titled Reason : Makes Dreamcatcher 2023, the Dreamcatcher Company girl group is expected to make nine stops in the US beginning next month. The seven-member ensemble — composed of JiU, SuA, Siyeon, Handong, Yoohyeon, Dami and Gahyeon — will kick off tour in Atlanta, Georgia’s brand new Coca-Cola Roxy concert venue on February 28, followed by stops in major US cities like Washington DC, New York, Reading, Chicago, Denver, Irving, and Oakland before concluding in Los Angeles, California on March 20.

Tickets for Dreamcatcher’s Reason : Makes Dreamcatcher 2023 tour will go on sale on Wednesday, January 19, 2023 at 9 a.m. PT (12 p.m. ET), according to concert tour organizer MyMusicTaste, and the group’s social post on Twitter.

Just last summer, the group concluded the US leg of their [Apocalypse : Follow us] 2022 Dreamcatcher World Tour that was soon followed by the European leg in the fall. The group also made their music festival debut as the first K-pop act as part of Primavera Sound in Madrid, Spain last June.