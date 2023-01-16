If there’s anything foreshadowing TXT‘s new year, it’s the fact they’re booked and busy.

With HYBE’s 2023 plans shared last year, it was already revealed the Big Hit boy group would be making their comeback this month with an all new EP. However, less than two weeks away from the actual release (January 27), BigHit Music dropped the surprising news last night (January 15) announcing TXT’s upcoming world tour. Titled TOMORROW X TOGETHER WORLD TOUR , the tour will take place in Asia and the US with “more to come,” according to the post.

TXT will kick off their tour in Seoul for two nights on March 25 and 26, then will make stops in Singapore, Taipei, and major cities in Japan such as Osaka, Saitama, Kanagawa and Aichi in April. Following that, the ACT : SWEET MIRAGE tour will fly west to the US for a nine concert, six-city tour in early May. The quintet will embark on the US leg of their world tour in Charlotte, North Carolina and will touch down in cities like Belmont Park, Washington, DC, Duluth, and San Antonio, before concluding in Los Angeles, California by the end of the month.

Thought more details on ticketing have yet to come, MOAs (TXT fans) can already save the date and anticipate the new performances TXT has to offer from their upcoming release, The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION.