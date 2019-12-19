So far, early tastes of Dua Lipa’s upcoming album Future Nostalgia has shown hints of disco and classic pop. If nostalgia is a factor here, though, then hip-hop might make a major appearance on the album, because as Dua Lipa revealed on The Tonight Show, she was obsessed with it growing up.

During her chat with Jimmy Fallon, she spoke about the first concert she went to, which was a Method Man and Redman performance when she was 13 years old. She went on to explain how big hip-hop was in her home of Kosovo at the time, saying, “In Kosovo, people only really listened to hip-hop. It was so massive out there, and the only artists that I guess there was such a demand for were hip-hop artists. Going to the Method Man and Redman show was kind of my first introduction to Wu-Tang. Then when I went to my second show, which was 50 Cent, I read the book, watched the movie, learned all the words… I went fully prepared. Massive 50 Cent fan.”

She also gave a bit of info about the upcoming album, but didn’t let too much slip. She said she just selected the album cover this week, and revealed that she knows the release date, although she did not share it.

Watch Dua Lipa on The Tonight Show above.

Dua Lipa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.