Dua Lipa Is A ‘Female Alpha’ On Her Timeless New Pop Banger ‘Future Nostalgia’

Dua Lipa has said that with her upcoming album, Future Nostalgia, she wants to make music that’s both timeless and fresh (as the title also not-so-subtly suggests). “Don’t Start Now” achieved this by bringing disco into 2019, and on the just-shared title track from the album, Dua Lipa similarly collects influences together in one catchy package.

Lyrically, the tune begins off in a meta way, going as far as to address producer Jeff Bhasker by name: “I know you like this beat ’cause Jeff’s been doin’ the damn thing / You wanna turn it up loud, ‘Future Nostalgia’ is the name.” Elsewhere, she shows off her high self-esteem, singing, “No matter what you do, I’m gonna get it without ya / I know you ain’t used to a female alpha.”

Dua Lipa wrote of the song on Twitter, “Tonight, on the last full moon of the decade my album title track FUTURE NOSTALGIA is outtt at MIDNIGHT on all platforms!! It’s a lil something to tie you over till the new year. I wrote this one with @JeffBhasker and Clarence Coffee Jr. one afternoon in LA… its all playful and fun and not taking ourselves too seriously but we loved it so much we wanted to share it wiv ya!”

Dua Lipa previously said of Future Nostalgia, “What I wanted to do with this album was to break out of my comfort zone and challenge myself to make music that felt like it could sit alongside some of my favorite classic pop songs, whilst still feeling fresh and uniquely mine. I was inspired by so many artists on the new record from Gwen Stefani to Madonna to Moloko to Blondie and Outkast, to name just a few. Because of the time that I’d spent on the road touring with my band, I wanted Future Nostalgia to have a lot more of a live element, but mixed together with modern electronic production.”

Listen to “Future Nostalgia” above.

