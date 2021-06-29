It’s now been well over a year since Dua Lipa released her sophomore album Future Nostalgia, which featured hits like “Don’t Start Now” and “Levitating.” The singer had been looking forward to performing her music to live European audiences this fall, but since the pandemic is still spreading in the UK, Lipa has opted to postpone the trek until 2022. Now that she has a lot of unexpected time on her hands, the singer is thinking about pivoting her focus to something other than music.

Lipa recently spoke about her plans with the UK tabloid The Sun, saying she’s interested in “exploring” some acting roles:

“I would really like to. It is something I’m definitely up for exploring and figuring it out, maybe with a small role first. I’ve become a bit more confident in myself. I’ve done a little bit here and there, so I feel I’ve discovered the side of acting within music videos. I am quite intrigued and excited about the prospect of doing something else at some point.”

The singer’s interest in acting arrives just a day after she announced that her UK and European Future Nostalgia tour has been put on hold until 2022. “I’m utterly heartbroken that we’re not able to proceed with my UK and European tour this September and October,” she wrote in a statement.

