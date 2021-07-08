Just a week or so ago, Dua Lipa declared that she’s interested in acting, saying, “It is something I’m definitely up for exploring and figuring it out, maybe with a small role first. I’ve become a bit more confident in myself. I’ve done a little bit here and there, so I feel I’ve discovered the side of acting within music videos. I am quite intrigued and excited about the prospect of doing something else at some point.”

Well, it didn’t take long for her to make that happen: Deadline reports today that she was cast in Argylle, from director and producer Matthew Vaughn. She joins quite the cast, too, as it also features Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena, and Samuel L. Jackson. The project will start shooting this August in Europe.

This could be the start of something for Lipa, as the movie will be the first in a series of “at least three films.” It’s based on the upcoming spy novel of the same name by author Ellie Conway and is about the titular “the world’s greatest spy” as he is “caught up in a globe-trotting adventure.”

