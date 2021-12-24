Even during a pandemic, Dua Lipa has managed to keep momentum behind her 2020 album, Future Nostalgia, moving. Releasing the album early once it became clear that last year was going to go quite differently than planned, Lipa also shared a remix version called Club Future Nostalgia, and followed that up with yet another update, the Moonlight Edition earlier this year.

But after so much work behind her second album, perhaps it’s time for the pop star to focus a bit more on her personal life. In a report from People today, news broke that Dua and her longtime boyfriend Anwar Hadid — brother of Gigi and Bella Hadid — are taking a break. “Dua and Anwar are currently taking a break from their relationship and are spending time apart,” People;s source said. “They’re figuring things out right now.”

Though the pair have been dating for almost two years, the distance and pressure of being apart was reportedly part of the stress, as Dua has been in Los Angeles working on music and Hadid was in New York. There’s also a significant age gap between the two, which may or may not have come into play: Dua is 26 and Anwar is only 22. Wishing them both the best as they figure out what’s right for their relationship.