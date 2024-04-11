Dua Lipa’s third studio album, Radical Optimism is almost here. And tonight (April 12), the pop powerhouse has given us a new taste from the long-awaited album. Her new single, “Illusion” features Lipa with a sharper lens, and won’t be easily swayed by any man’s tricks

Written and produced alongside Caroline Ailin, Danny L. Harle, Tobias Jesso Jr. and Kevin Parker, “Illusion” is a punchy track, as Lipa rises to the top her fierce, confident game.

“​​Ooh, what you doin’? / Don’t know who you think that you’re confusing / I be like, ‘Ooh, it’s amusing / You think I’m gonna fall for an illusion,’” sings Lipa on the song’s chorus.

“‘Illusion’ was the first song Caroline, Danny, Tobias, Kevin and I worked on together, and it really broke the ice for the record,” said Lipa about the song in a statement. “It’s about knowing what you’re getting yourself into, but staying for the hell of it. The joke’s on them, it’s the fun of playing someone at their own game because ultimately you won’t fall for an illusion.”

In the song’s accompanying video — directed by Tanu Muino — Lipa delivers some of her most elaborate choreography yet, as she dancers along high divers and synchronized at the Piscina Municipal de Montjuïc in Barcelona.

You can see the video for “Illusion” above.

Radical Optimism is out 5/3 via Warner Records. Find more information here.