At long last, DL3 has a title. Dua Lipa‘s third album (and first since 2020’s Grammy-nominated Future Nostalgia) is called Radical Optimism.
“A couple years ago, a friend introduced me to the term Radical Optimism. It’s a concept that resonated with me, and I became more curious as I started to play with it and weave it into my life,” she said in a statement. “It struck me — the idea of going through chaos gracefully and feeling like you can weather any storm. At the same time, I found myself looking through the music history of psychedelia, trip hop, and Britpop. It has always felt so confidently optimistic to me, and that honesty and attitude is a feeling I took into my recording sessions.”
Dua Lipa previously described the album as “a bit more raw. I want to capture the essence of youth and freedom and having fun and just letting things happen, whether it’s good or bad. You can’t change it. You just have to roll with the punches of whatever’s happening in your life.”
Here’s everything to know ahead of the album’s release.
Release Date
Radical Optimism is out May 3 on Warner Records UK. Find more information here.
Tracklist
1. “End Of An Era”
2. “Houdini”
3. “Training Season”
4. “These Walls”
5. “Whatcha Doing”
6. “French Exit”
7. “Illusion”
8. “Falling Forever”
9. “Anything For Love”
10. “Maria”
11. “Happy For You”
Singles
The first single from Radical Optimism was “Houdini,” which has over 319 million streams on Spotify. The second single, “Training Season,” was released in February (she premiered the song at the Grammys). Dua Lipa hasn’t revealed what the third single will be.
Features
As of right now, there are no features on Dua Lipa’s new album. Maybe in the future, Radical Optimism will get a remix album, like Club Future Nostalgia, but nothing yet.
Artwork
Check out the album cover for Radical Optimism (ft. a shark) below.
Tour
Dua Lipa hasn’t announced a tour for Radical Optimism yet, but it’s coming. And it will be extensive. Her last tour, the Future Nostalgia Tour, lasted from February 2022 to November 2022, and she played nearly 100 shows.
