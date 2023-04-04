What Is Dua Lipa’s ‘Barbie’ Movie Role?

Dua Lipa’s character in Greta Gerwig’s forthcoming Barbie movie was unveiled today as part of all the main actors getting character posters (the summer flick’s new teaser trailer dropped, too). In the first photo preview, Lipa is playing a mermaid Barbie, rocking an electric blue wig and presumably, a similarly-colored tail to keep in line with the outfit. (Basically, it’s a win for those whose favorite childhood Barbie figure was this one, AKA the club I am in.)

“It’s gonna be a splash,” the Barbie account commented on Lipa’s Instagram post. “Shimmer on,” they added on Twitter.

Lipa’s role, including a character plot, is still relatively under wraps, as she doesn’t have a, say, separate human name — compared to Ryan Gosling’s Ken or Margot Robbie playing the title character. (Technically, Lipa is a Barbie too, as different actors are playing various iterations of the doll, but Robbie is the classic figurine most picture.)

There are also some rumors that Lipa has recorded some new music for Barbie‘s movie soundtrack, including, possibly, the theme song. As she’s been teasing working on her third studio album as a follow-up to 2020’s Future Nostalgia, there very well could be some serious crossover potential — and making 2023 an even bigger year for Lipa.

