No, that’s not Kid Cudi in the new Barbie cast image reveals… but Ncuti Gatwa could be a dead ringer for the Man On The Moon thanks to his Ken doll-inspired dye job. The outfit in the Rwandan-British actor’s photo, complete with jean vest, red cowboy hat, and guitar, does look a lot like something Cudi would have worn a few years ago during his own bleach-blonde phase, and Cudi good-naturedly pointed out the resemblance on Twitter.

“This me,” he joked, reposting the photo with a sobbing emoji.

This me 😭 pic.twitter.com/vDqt3IQCWo — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) April 4, 2023

As far as why Kid Cudi isn’t in Greta Gerwig’s ode to the most popular girls’ toy of the past 60 years, it’s probably just because he’s looking extremely busy for the remainder of the year. After musing that he might be considering retirement, he got super productive, finishing up an album, plotting a world tour for next year, and booking a string of festival appearances including HARD Summer and the Hive Festival. And that’s just music!

Cudi told a fan on Twitter that in addition to his musical endeavors, he’s launching a clothing line, directing his first movie, starring in a bunch of movies, and even some TV. He even joked — maybe — that he’s getting into stand-up comedy.