In December, it was rumored that Dua Lipa would star in the new Barbie movie. Today (April 4), the gossip has officially been confirmed.

On social media, the verified account for the movie tweeted off posters featuring the different actors. Alongside Lipa is Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Michael Cera, Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, and more on the star-studded lineup. Lipa will be a blue-haired mermaid version of Barbie.

Daily Mail also reported that rumors were true that the “Don’t Start Now” singer will be recording the theme song for the movie as well. That has not been confirmed by an official source yet, though.

In the fall of last year, Lipa was keeping fans posted about her third album, saying she was working on it and that the process included some unexpected turns.

“Well, when I was speaking to Elton [John], I really felt like I was halfway done,” she said. “But it’s taken a complete turn as I’ve carried on working, and I really feel now that it’s starting to sound cohesive. So I’m going to keep writing in the early months of the new year and see where that takes me.”

Dua Lipa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.