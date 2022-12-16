At long last, months after photos of Margot Robbie as Barbie from the upcoming movie went viral, we have our first Barbie teaser trailer. The colorful early look dropped this morning (December 16), as did a new social media presence for the movie, which adds fire to some casting rumors.

Back in May, it was rumored that Dua Lipa had landed a role in the movie, although that has yet to be confirmed. However, an official Instagram account for the movie, @barbiethemovie, surfaced yesterday, and what’s particularly interesting there is the accounts that it follows. There are only 16 of them, including cast members like Helen Mirren, Issa Rae, Rhea Pearlman, America Ferrera, and Simu Liu, along with, yes, Lipa.

The official account for Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ has followed Dua Lipa on Instagram, seemingly confirming her involvement in the film, which was previously reported in May. pic.twitter.com/nw43JCdfVJ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 16, 2022

It should be noted that it’s also possible Lipa is involved with the movie by contributing music to the soundtrack and doesn’t have an on-screen role.

Meanwhile, Lipa recently spoke about why she wants to take “baby steps” when it comes to her acting career. In an episode of her Acts Of Service podcast with guest Dan Levy, Lipa explained, “I think my biggest thing would be taking on a really big role and be like, f*ck, now I have to be an actor and feel these emotions and feelings on camera when I haven’t brought myself up to that point yet.”

Dua Lipa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.