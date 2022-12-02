In September, Dua Lipa discussed the process of making her forthcoming record. “As I’m writing my new album, I feel even more liberated in a completely different way,” she told Vogue Australia. “And even more in control than I thought.”

She opened up more about the LP in a brand new interview with Variety published today. “Well, when I was speaking to Elton [John], I really felt like I was halfway done,” she said. “But it’s taken a complete turn as I’ve carried on working, and I really feel now that it’s starting to sound cohesive. So I’m going to keep writing in the early months of the new year and see where that takes me.”

She added, “The album is different — it’s still pop but it’s different sonically, and there’s more of a lyrical theme. If I told you the title, everything would make sense — but I think we’ll just have to wait.”

Meanwhile, the singer also celebrated the five-year anniversary of her debut this year. She wrote in a post, “5 years ago today I dropped my debut album ~ i’m so proud of every baby step and stepping stone, every room, club and venue, every artist, songwriter and producer that i’ve been lucky to write and collaborate with and that has led me to where I am today ~ i thank my lucky stars everyday and I thank you all for being on this insane journey with me x.”

