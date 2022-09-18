dua lipa Lollapalooza 2022
Dua Lipa Is Working On Her Third Album: ‘I Feel Even More Liberated’

Dua Lipa’s sophomore album Future Nostalgia proves to be a hit two years after its release, as she is continuing to tour. Although, it seems a new era is underway. In an interview with Vogue Australia, the “Levitating” singer revealed that her third album is coming together.

“As I’m writing my new album, I feel even more liberated in a completely different way,” she said. “And even more in control than I thought.”

Elsewhere in the interview, she discussed what liberation meant to her — specifically in the context of living in a post Roe v Wade world.

As she often discusses matters in the realm of gender equality, notably on the Future Nostalgia cut, “Boys Will Be Boys,” Lipa wants to continue to use her platform to raise awareness and empower women.

“Freedom, especially as a woman, means to be able to take things into your own hands, to have control over the things that you believe in,” she said. “To really have a voice.”

While we don’t know much about Lipa’s third album in terms of producers or collaborators, Lipa appeared on Megan Thee Stallion’s sophomore album Traumazine for their duet, “Sweetest Pie.”

