As of June 2, it has officially been four years of Dua Lipa. Right out of the gate, her single “New Rules” became a hit, and put Dua on the map as a new kind of pop star.

And in an Instagram story shared to the social media platform to celebrate her debut album’s fourth anniversary, Dua let fans know that her journey hasn’t been without ups and downs. You see, her voice might be out of this world, and she knows how to pick a hit, but early on her dance moves were, well, not on Britney level. Still, even the sometimes mean reactions from people online eventually led to a new drive to improve for Lipa.

Dua Lipa talking about the 4 year anniversary of her debut album via Instagram Stories! #4YearsOfDL1 pic.twitter.com/mPJXzijJXG — Dua Lipa News (@dlipanews) June 2, 2021

“Morning,” she begins, clearly filming the social video from bed. “Just want to send a massive, massive thank you to everyone who has been listening to my music from the beginning. It’s been four years since my debut album has been out and I’m so grateful for all the incredible opportunities, all the amazing people I met, all the incredible lessons I learned touring for like three years, getting bullied online, which made me want to dance my ass off and just really get better. So thank you so much for all things good and bad, for helping me grow. I’m forever grateful and I’m excited for you guys to see what we got coming up next.”

There you have it, not all bullying leads to painful endings. Sometimes it’s the impetus needed for growth. Happy four years of Dua Lipa, and it looks like LP3 won’t be that far away, either.