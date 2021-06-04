Today marks the release of the movie Gully, which IMDb describes, “Three teens living in LA, all victims of extreme childhoods, wreak a hedonistic riot across the city over the course of 48 hours, unbound by societal norms.” The movie is helmed by music video director Nabil Elderkin. He’s also the executive producer of the soundtrack, which is out today and features a lot of gems. That includes a new one from Dua Lipa, “Can They Hear Us.”

The track is her first non-Future Nostalgia-related single as a lead artist since the album, and indeed, it marks a different stylistic direction. Instead of upbeat disco-inspired pop, “Can They Hear Us,” while still in the pop lane, is a more emotional and less energy-driven tune that features cinematic strings and warm brass.

It’s a big day for Dua Lipa fans. Not only have they gotten “Can They Hear Us,” but she also just dropped a new video for “Love Again.”

The soundtrack, by the way, is absolutely stacked. Aside from Lipa, it also features 21 Savage, Ty Dolla Sign, Schoolboy Q, B-Real, Don Toliver, Miguel, Buddy, Snoh Aalegra, Gary Clark Jr., 2 Chainz, Sleepy Rose, and Mike Will Made-It.

Listen to “Can They Hear Us” above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.