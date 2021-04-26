For decades now, it has been tradition for Elton John to host a party for the Oscars, and the pandemic didn’t stop the 29th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party from taking place last night. It was a virtual event this year, though, but it still managed to raise $3 million for the Elton John AIDS Foundation, as Page Six reports.

Dua Lipa was in attendance and she performed a handful of Future Nostalgia tracks: “Levitating,” “Pretty Please,” “Hallucinate,” and “Don’t Start Now.” Aside from those, she also linked up with John for a pair of duets, as the two sang “Bennie And The Jets” and “Love Again” together.

John said in a statement, “It was so much fun to perform with the gorgeous Dua Lipa and open up our Party to supporters all over the world. I’m so grateful to Neil [Patrick Harris] for hosting, everyone who attended, and all my friends who participated so that we could continue this legendary event to raise vital funds to end the AIDS epidemic.”

Watch Lipa and John perform “Bennie And The Jets” and “Love Again” above.

Dua Lipa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.