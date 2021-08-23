Over the years, Elton John has had an impressive amount of chart success, but in terms of singles, that hasn’t been the case as much lately. During recent decades, John hasn’t been active on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, but that changes this week. Earlier this month, he and Dua Lipa teamed up for “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix),” and now the song has debuted at No. 81 on the Hot 100 chart dated August 28.

This is John’s first appearance on the Hot 100 since the chart dated July 29, 2000, when “Someday Out Of The Blue” was at No. 99. The “Cold Heart” remix is John’s 68th song on the chart. That’s thanks to 3.8 million radio airplay audience impressions, 3.5 million streams, and 8,600 downloads sold in the US during the week ending August 19.

John previously said of the track, “The last 18 months have been hard, but being off the road has meant that I’ve actually had time to get back to my roots as a session player and collaborate with some wonderful artists. And having the opportunity to spend time with Dua, albeit remotely, has been incredible. She’s given me so much energy. She’s a truly wonderful artist, and person, absolutely bursting with creativity and ideas. The energy she brought to ‘Cold Heart’ just blew my mind.”

