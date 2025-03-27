It was five years ago today (March 27) that Dua Lipa released delirious dance-floor epic Future Nostalgia, the Grammy-winning album with four top-10 hits. To mark the occasion, Lipa shared a loving Instagram post about one of the best pop albums of the 2020s.

“5 YEARS OF FUTURE NOSTALGIA ~ doesn’t even feel real!!!!” she wrote. “Thank you for the memories that I have to last me a lifetime ~ keeping me dancing all around the world. grateful beyond words and thanking my lucky stars every day for music and the power that it has over me and the ability it has had time and time again to connect us all no matter where we are on this floating rock!!!!”

Lipa, who shared a bunch of photos from the Future Nostalgia era (including one that’s simply of her yoga-toned backside), also revealed that to “celebrate this massive milestone,” she’s releasing a new version of “Physical” with Troye Sivan at midnight tonight. It’s the same remix that was intentionally leaked by a fan following a show in Melbourne, Australia. “It always felt like it needed an occasion and this feels like it’s the perfect time,” Lipa added.

You can read the Instagram post here. Also, listen to Future Nostalgia! It’s really good.