Taylor Swift’s workout for The Eras Tour involved lots of running on a treadmill. Dua Lipa is going with a different method for the Radical Optimism Tour. “Show prep,” the “Houdini” singer wrote on Instagram, along with multiple videos where she’s doing yoga. The physicality and flexibility on display is impressive; it would have to be to perform her dance-heavy live show every night.

Dua Lipa previously discussed her workout with Marie Claire UK. “I try and work out as much as I can. It’s such a busy lifestyle I feel like I need to try and do something for myself every day,” she said. “I love doing something that’s really fast and quick, like a 15-minute HIIT session which I can do before I start my day. If I’ve got a really early call time I don’t want to be waking up hours before I need to, to go and do a workout. So a high intensity workout, shower, breakfast, and I’m on my way.”

She continued, “When I have a tiny bit more time on my side I love mixing up lots of different training, finding different workouts in whatever city I’m in, whether it’s yoga, Pilates, boxing or spinning. Whatever it is, I try to change it up every day to keep things interesting. When you’re on a tour bus, every day and every place is different, so you never know what you’re going to find. That’s always one way to keep it interesting.”

