Ask and you shall receive (no matter how strange the request). During one of Dua Lipa’s recent Radical Optimism Tour stops she made one concertgoer promise to fulfill a bizarre demand.

While performing in Melbourne, Australia, the “Break My Heart” singer gifted one fan with a flash drive containing a copy of her unreleased remix of “Physical” featuring Troye Sivan. After handing off the digital storage device, Lipa made the supporter vow that they would leak the track online. Eventually, users online lost hope in the lucky concertgoer because the following day the tune had not been posted.

Well, yesterday (March 22), the supporter made good on their promise by sending the record to a Dua Lipa fan page on X (formerly Twitter). “🚨 PHYSICAL – DUA LIPA FEAT. TROYE SIVAN,” wrote the account uploading the audio to X.

Quickly the post gained steam across the platforms. So much so, that it hit Dua Lipa’s desk. After checking out the post and confirming its authenticity, Dua Lipa went on to thank the unnamed fan for finally releasing the file.

“You got the job done 💖,” she wrote.

The remix of “Physical” featuring Troye Sivan is not available on any streaming platforms, which makes the post an X-clusive.