The global coronavirus outbreak has caused a lot of music-related things to be pushed back, like festivals, concerts, and even new music. Dua Lipa has done something different, though. She changed the plans for her new album Future Nostalgia, but instead of delaying its release, she has actually given the record an even earlier release date.

The album was originally set to be released on April 4, but now it will drop this Friday, March 27. Lipa made the announcement on Instagram Live, and in the video, in which she was clearly emotional, she said, “What I’m going to do is instead of my album coming out April 3rd, my album is actually coming out this Friday, March 27th, which I’m really excited about.” Lipa also said of the album, “I hope it brings you some happiness, and I hope it makes you smile, and I hope it makes you dance. I hope I make you proud.”

.@DuaLipa pushes forward the release of her sophomore album, ‘Future Nostalgia,’ to THIS Friday – March 27 – amid the Coronavirus pandemic: “I hope it brings you some happiness, and I hope it makes you smile, and I hope it makes you dance. I hope I make you proud.” pic.twitter.com/tZOCZTnSSo — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 23, 2020

She also shared a bit of info about the album in a recent interview with Vogue Australia, saying of the currently unreleased song “Boys Will Be Boys,” “It’s about the growing pains of what it’s like to be a girl. For me, that was walking home from school and putting keys through my knuckles. […] So much of the human experience for women revolves around men; how they make us feel, whether that is good or bad. Girls have to go through so much. You cover up yourself to avoid confrontation from men, avoid sexual harassment, people throwing words or catcalling. We change our ways to fit somebody else’s lifestyle. It’s really sad.”

Future Nostalgia is out 03/27 via Warner.

