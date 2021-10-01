Who else could get Dua Lipa, Doja Cat and Ed Sheeran on the same bill? None other than the 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour, which is back in a big way this year. Aside from slots from three of the biggest pop stars in the world right now, the tour also boasts appearances from Jonas Brothers, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Nas X, The Kid LAROi, Saweetie, Tate McRae, Kane Brown, and even The Black Eyed Peas, according to region. Stops for this year’s tour include Dallas/Ft. Worth, Los Angeles, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Philadelphia, New York, Boston, Chicago, Atlanta, Miami/Ft. Lauderdale and Washington, D.C..

“What started as a local show 26 years ago is now a globally televised holiday music event featuring the biggest hit artists and songs of the year,” said John Sykes, iHeartMedia president of entertainment enterprises, in a press release. “And, for those who can’t get a ticket to the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour, they can watch on The CW Network, who will bring this music celebration to millions of fans’ living rooms with a two-hour TV broadcast special.”

If you can’t make it out to a show in person, simply turn your TV to the CW on on Dec. 15 at 8 PM EST/5 PM PST to catch the tour’s nationwide TV special.