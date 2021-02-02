Dua Lipa Teases New Music On The Way And Fans Are Overjoyed

Dua Lipa had a wildly productive year in 2020 despite the circumstances. The singer released her Gold-certified album Future Nostalgia, performed at award ceremonies and late-night television shows, and even dabbled in US politics. But per a recent announcement, fans can expect the same energy from the pop star in 2021.

Lipa released her “Levitating” remix with DaBaby back in October and it’s still dominating the charts. This week, the track landed at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated February 6, marking a new peak position. To celebrate her song’s achievement, Lipa made an exciting announcement. “Levitating is TOP 5 in the US,” she wrote on social media. “new music coming soooooooooooon <3:

Levitating is TOP 5 in the US 🌕✨ new music coming soooooooooooon <3 pic.twitter.com/KD2OhIzIeV — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) February 1, 2021

Though the singer didn’t clarify the details of the upcoming release, fans were overjoyed at the news. Following Lipa’s announcement, it didn’t take her fans long to form the hashtag #DuaIsComing. They flooded timelines with their favorite photos of the singer in anticipation of a new release.

We will have new music soon Dua comes to give us art I love @DUALIPA #DUAISCOMING pic.twitter.com/3Am6QPhB1m — mary RA (@maryRA95536659) February 2, 2021

THE BOX SET IS HERE!!!! i need to find a way to add some of these to my dua corner #DuaLipa #DUAISCOMING #streamfuturenostalgia pic.twitter.com/qkdVgOe0R9 — 𝙏𝙤𝙙𝙖𝙮 𝘿𝙪𝙖 (@Today_Dua) February 1, 2021

While the singer has been very present on social media this album cycle, Lipa recently opened up about how she couldn’t have written Future Nostalgia without taking a step back from the internet. “In all honesty, I don’t think I could have done my second record if I hadn’t taken a step back from social media,” she said in an interview. “When you first start, when I first started putting new music out, everything was super positive and I had lots of nice messages. I think the more stuff you do, then there is criticism and comments and it all comes in thick and fast, and for a while it was really getting to me. I just felt like people had nothing but mean things to say or I was being picked on. It did upset me, it made me feel I didn’t deserve to do certain things.”

