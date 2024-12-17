The 2025 Grammy Awards are mere weeks away. With the annual ceremony approaching many musicians are reflecting on their coveted nominations or lack thereof. Unfortunately, Dua Lipa is a part of the latter.

Today (December 16), the “Happy For You” singer sat down with Billboard UK to discuss her album Radical Optimism‘s notable absence from the nomination list.

“I’m so proud of ‘Radical Optimism’ and where it’s brought me,” she said. “I love that album, and I’m having the time of my life performing it live, and I’ve been able to do things that I thought I could only dream of this year, so I’m really grateful.”

Dua went on to express her disappointment in what fans dubbed a huge pop music “snub.” On the other hand, she’s excited to see her peers being celebrated. “Although it would have been nice to be recognized by your industry, especially as a woman, I’m so proud seeing so many incredible female artists nominated at the Grammys this year,” she said.

Although Dua Lipa won’t take any gramophones home during the 2025 ceremony, her trophy room is far from empty. Back in 2019, Dua secured her first wins for Best New Artist (which came with a host of backlash) and Best Dance Recording for “Electricity” with Silk City. Then in 2021, she took home the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album (Future Nostalgia).

Dua credited her Grammy Award-winning album as the creative catalyst for Radical Optimism. “’Future Nostalgia’ doing what it did allowed me to grow as an artist, to push boundaries and change,” she said. “It allowed me to have the confidence to make Radical Optimism. It gave me the freedom and confidence to be like, ‘You know who I really want to make an album with? Kevin Parker. And I want to do something a bit different; I want to work with Danny L Harle and experiment with my sound, do a different vocal performance and make pop music but allow that to live in another sonic world.’ It’s been fun to shape-shift.”

Don’t expect Dua to sulk around. Next year, she’s returning to the road for the extension of her Radical Optimism Tour.